EQT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 34,862 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 20,418 call options.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of EQT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

