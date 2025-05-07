Equillium (EQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Equillium to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Equillium had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Equillium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equillium Stock Down 7.3 %

Equillium stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.06. Equillium has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

