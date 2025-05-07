ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $171.28. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

