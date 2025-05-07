Financial Contrast: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) vs. Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bowlero pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bowlero pays out -36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Bowlero”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.19 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -984.00 Bowlero $1.19 billion 1.20 -$83.58 million ($0.61) -15.89

Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowlero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Bowlero -6.63% -31.58% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bowlero 0 2 8 0 2.80

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 63.97%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowlero beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

