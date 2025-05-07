First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of First Merchants worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,780,000 after buying an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 332,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 820,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.2 %

First Merchants stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRME

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.