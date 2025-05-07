First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,599 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $197.03.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

