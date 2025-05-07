Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

FC stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

