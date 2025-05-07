Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

