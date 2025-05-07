Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $5,115,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after buying an additional 2,599,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 372,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 239,954 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.