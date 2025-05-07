FUJIFILM (FUJIY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect FUJIFILM to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $822.51 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.370-1.370 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect FUJIFILM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

