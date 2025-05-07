Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) were down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. 141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

