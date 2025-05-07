Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 923.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

GTY opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.37%.

