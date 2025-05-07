GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

NYSE:GFL opened at $51.02 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after buying an additional 2,751,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $93,343,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $51,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

