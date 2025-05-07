Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $509.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.86. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Gladstone Investment

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

