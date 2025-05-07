Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – May 4th

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, production or distribution of renewable power sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal energy. By investing in these stocks, shareholders support firms that aim to reduce carbon emissions and advance cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels. Their performance often reflects broader trends in government policy, technological innovation and global efforts to combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 749,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,529. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96.

