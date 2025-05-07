Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $297.09 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.5% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $297,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $258,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,701 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 102,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

