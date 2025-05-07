HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. Truist Financial started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HASI opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

