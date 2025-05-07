HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

