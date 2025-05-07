Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.25. 104,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 70,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

