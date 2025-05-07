Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HR opened at $15.17 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $100,817,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 495,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,825,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

