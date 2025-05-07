Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after buying an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $21,572,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $10,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after purchasing an additional 329,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

