Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

