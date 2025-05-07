Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hippo were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hippo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 127,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hippo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hippo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hippo by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 67,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $69,916.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,632.96. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $354,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 486,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,068,924.60. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hippo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $602.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIPO

Hippo Profile

(Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.