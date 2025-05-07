Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $410.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as low as $359.73 and last traded at $362.72. 909,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,447,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.52.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

