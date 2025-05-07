Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – May 4th

Get alerts:

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, Expedia Group, Marriott International, and Ecolab are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are equity shares in companies that own, operate or franchise lodging properties and related hospitality services. By investing in these stocks—such as those of major hotel chains or specialized hospitality real estate investment trusts (REITs)—investors gain exposure to the travel and tourism sector, with returns driven by occupancy rates, average room rates and broader economic and travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $101.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,202.80. The company had a trading volume of 270,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,822. The firm has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,652.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4,821.83. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,558,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $7.02 on Friday, hitting $241.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,344. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.52. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 27,602,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,222,198. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.59. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,998. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.72.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $255.14. 1,099,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.81 and its 200-day moving average is $247.79. Ecolab has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69.

