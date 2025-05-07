Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,206 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.43. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

