Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 32,971 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of LSEA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSEA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.