Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 235,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. UL Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

