Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,869,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 318,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $9,363,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

