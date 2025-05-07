Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WNS by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 15,848.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. WNS has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

