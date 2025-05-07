Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 10,355 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE HVT opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HVT. Sidoti raised Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

