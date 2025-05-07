Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,056.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 127,482 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.79. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

