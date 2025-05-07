Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Tiptree worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tiptree by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIPT opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $497.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

