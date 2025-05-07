Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $571,000 in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Scholar Rock news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 18,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $676,640.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,490,628.53. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $5,068,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,108.90. The trade was a 56.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,231 shares of company stock worth $9,220,236. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

