Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 38,184 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 271.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 141,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,097 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,266,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

