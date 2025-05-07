Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 20,953 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EUFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

EUFN opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

