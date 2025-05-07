Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,454 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,627,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after buying an additional 2,812,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,832,000 after acquiring an additional 774,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $96,689,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE M opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,887.64. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

