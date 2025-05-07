Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 181,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,603 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $84,908.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,606.92. This trade represents a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,685.07. This trade represents a 14.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

