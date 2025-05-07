Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,119 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,910.00 and a beta of 0.42. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.