Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,746,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $44,395,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,631,000 after buying an additional 1,960,710 shares in the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

NYSE:CON opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

