Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.6 %

HURN stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.23. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.87 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,800. This represents a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

