Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.55. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $106.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

