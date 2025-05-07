Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $14.73. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 1,189,112 shares changing hands.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 413.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $984.94 million, a PE ratio of -141.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.