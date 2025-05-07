Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Veru worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Veru by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Insider Transactions at Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 223.85% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Rankowitz acquired 95,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $52,403.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,403.45. This represents a 95.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

