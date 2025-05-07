Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CTEC opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $10.07.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.