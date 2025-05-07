Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

