Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $77,000 in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Generation Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 368,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Generation Bio by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.76.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 104.85% and a negative net margin of 782.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generation Bio

(Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.