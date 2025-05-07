Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Get iCAD alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iCAD by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iCAD by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ICAD. BTIG Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of iCAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

iCAD Price Performance

ICAD opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million.

iCAD Profile

(Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.