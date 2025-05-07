Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 15,950 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,202,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236,689 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,839,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,224,000 after buying an additional 56,552,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,809,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 9,762,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,826,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,810,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 821,239 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.