Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 18,446 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

